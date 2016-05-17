May 17 Property Lease Fund SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 242,722 zlotys ($63,023) versus 957,894 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 216,444 zlotys a year ago

Source text bit.ly/1TdLsLw

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)