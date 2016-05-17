BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 17 Property Lease Fund SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 242,722 zlotys ($63,023) versus 957,894 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 216,444 zlotys a year ago
Source text bit.ly/1TdLsLw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago