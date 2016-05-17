Fitch Rates Microsoft's Senior Unsecured Notes 'AA+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), including the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'AA+/F1+'. Fitch has also assigned an 'AA+' rating to Microsoft's $17 billion of senior notes offering, which includes: --$1.5 billion of 1.85% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2020; --$1.75 billion of 2.4% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2022; --$2.25 billion of 2.875% senior notes d