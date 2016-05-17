May 17 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :

* Said on Monday that it corrected its Q4 2014, Q1 2015 and Q2 2015 financial reports due to manual accounting mistakes found in the company's financial reports issued earlier

* Now reports Q4 2014 revenue of 2.5 million zlotys, operating loss of 7.5 million zlotys and net loss of 9.0 million zlotys

* For Q4 2014, previously it reported revenue of 2.4 million zlotys, operating profit of 1.4 million zlotys and net profit of 1.1 million zlotys

* For Q1 2015 now reports revenue of 441,484 zlotys and net loss of 2.8 million zlotys

* Previously it reported Q1 2015 revenue of 3.8 million zlotys and net profit of 69,350 zlotys

* For H1 2015 now reports revenue of 854,605 zlotys and net loss of 4.2 million zlotys

* Previously it reported H1 revenue of 3.3 million zlotys and H1 net loss of 152,052 zlotys

