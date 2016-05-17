BRIEF-Jordan's Investbank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
May 17 Banestes SA Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo :
* Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the company's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in both local and foreign currency at "BB-" with negative outlook
* The company's A+(bra) long-term National Rating with stable outlook was not subject to revision
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.