May 17 Banestes SA Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo :

* Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the company's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in both local and foreign currency at "BB-" with negative outlook

* The company's A+(bra) long-term National Rating with stable outlook was not subject to revision

Source text: bit.ly/1suIYgt

