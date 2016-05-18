BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 ALK-Abello A/S :
* Said on Tuesday Board of Directors had appointed Carsten Hellmann as new President and Chief Executive
* Hellmann is currently CEO of Merial and Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi
* Hellmann to take up CEO position no later than Jan. 1, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks