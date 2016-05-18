May 18 ALK-Abello A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Board of Directors had appointed Carsten Hellmann as new President and Chief Executive

* Hellmann is currently CEO of Merial and Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi

* Hellmann to take up CEO position no later than Jan. 1, 2017

