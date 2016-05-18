BRIEF-Property for Industry announces acquisition of property
* Acquisition of 11 Turin Place, settlement of 27 Zelanian Drive
May 18 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Financiere Syz SA to acquire additional 27 percent stake in Nmas1 Syz Gestion SGIIC SA and Nmas1 Syz Valores AV SA for 5.5 million euros ($6.2 million)
* After the operation both companies will be wholly owned by N+1 and the management team of private banking area Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquisition of 11 Turin Place, settlement of 27 Zelanian Drive
TAIPEI, Feb 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holiday, catching up with gains in global markets, but caution prevailed with the Taiwan dollar strengthening to levels not seen in a year and a half. By 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent, to 9,460.11 points, after climbing as much as 0.8 percent to a session high of 9,521.34, an intra-day high not seen since early June 2015. The index closed up 0.3 percent on Jan. 24, its last day of trade
Hua Nan Financial Holdings, a major state-run firm with units in banking, brokerage and insurance, says: