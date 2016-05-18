May 18 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Financiere Syz SA to acquire additional 27 percent stake in Nmas1 Syz Gestion SGIIC SA and Nmas1 Syz Valores AV SA for 5.5 million euros ($6.2 million)

* After the operation both companies will be wholly owned by N+1 and the management team of private banking area Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8864 euros)