BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 Luz Saude SA :
* Announced on Tuesday Q1 net profit of 6.2 million euros ($7.0 million) versus 5.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 15.5 million euros versus 15.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 116.1 million euros versus 107.1 million euros year ago, up 8.5 percent
* Says net debt 218.9 million euros at end of March versus 187.3 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks