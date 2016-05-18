UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Said on Tuesday that members of its management, Tomasz Czapla, Remigiusz Talarek and Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred some of the company's shares to their affiliated units
* Tomasz Czapla transferred a 11.07 pct stake to TCZ Holding Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.61 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Remigiusz Talarek transferred a 11.30 pct stake to Elephant Capital Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.69 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred a 12.75 pct stake to FLYOO Sp. z o.o. and currently holds 3.0 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Tomasz Czapla and Remigiusz Talarek are Rainbow Tours's vice chairmen of the management board, and Grzegorz Baszczynski is the company's CEO
Source text for Eikon:,, ,,,, ,,,,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources