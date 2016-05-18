May 18 TelForceOne SA :

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced on Tuesday a tender offer for 3.945.347 shares representing 48.14 pct stake in TelForceOne

* The price in the tender offer is 3.10 zloty ($0.80) per share until June 23 and 2.95 zloty per share as of June 24

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki currently jointly hold 51.86 pct stake in TelForceOne

* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in TelForceOne

* Sebastian Sawicki holds 99.6 pct stake in Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o.

Source text - bit.ly/1Tn9Qso

($1 = 3.8918 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)