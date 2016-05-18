May 18 (Reuters) -

** Rosbank sets first coupon benchmark rate for 10 billion rouble ($153.26 million) bonds with 10 years maturity period at 10.40-10.60 pct per annum corresponding to yield rate of 10.67-10.88 pct per annum to offer in 2.5 years

** Book building date for BO-14 series bonds is set on May 20

