BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 18 (Reuters) -
** Rosbank sets first coupon benchmark rate for 10 billion rouble ($153.26 million) bonds with 10 years maturity period at 10.40-10.60 pct per annum corresponding to yield rate of 10.67-10.88 pct per annum to offer in 2.5 years
** Book building date for BO-14 series bonds is set on May 20
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 65.2493 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago