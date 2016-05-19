May 19 Redan SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Bogusz Kruszynski has been nominated the company's new CEO for 2016-2020 term, as of the company's next general meeting which will be held on June 1

* The current CEO's term expires on June 1

* Bogusz Kruszynski is Redan's vice CEO now

