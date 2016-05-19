May 19 Toya SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management resolved to cancel the dividend policy adopted in 2013

* Said the management board's decision is due to the need of securing a quick access to funding to maintain further organic growth in the unstable macroeconomic environment and finance some acquisition projects

* The management recommends to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit to Toya's supplementary capital, what has been approved by the company's supervisory board

