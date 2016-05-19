UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Toya SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management resolved to cancel the dividend policy adopted in 2013
* Said the management board's decision is due to the need of securing a quick access to funding to maintain further organic growth in the unstable macroeconomic environment and finance some acquisition projects
* The management recommends to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit to Toya's supplementary capital, what has been approved by the company's supervisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.