LONDON May 19 Germany's 10-year Bund yield jumped to a two-week high on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting fuelled talk of an interest rate rise as early as June.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday after the Fed minutes showed most policymakers said a rate rise may be appropriate at its meeting in June.

That set the tone for the European bond market open, with yields rising across the board.

The 10-year German Bund yields rose 4 basis points to two-week high at almost 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)