China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON May 19 Germany's 10-year Bund yield jumped to a two-week high on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting fuelled talk of an interest rate rise as early as June.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday after the Fed minutes showed most policymakers said a rate rise may be appropriate at its meeting in June.
That set the tone for the European bond market open, with yields rising across the board.
The 10-year German Bund yields rose 4 basis points to two-week high at almost 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.