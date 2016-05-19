May 19 MobiMedia Solution SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Bardinoco Ltd, Global Direct
Partners AB, Movio Media AB, Aitellu AB, Carraway AB, Anders
Holmstedt, Athleticum Backa AB and Equity Dynamics AB (majority
shareholders) exercised their right to acquire some of the
company's assets under an agreement signed on May 12
* The assets acquired by majority shareholders of MobiMedia
Solution include 3.0 million shares of Mobicard International
AB, 1,915 shares of Systematic Investment Group SIG AB, 500
shares of MoneyStripe AB and license of Aitellu Media
Monitoring
* The value of the acquired assets has been estimated at 60
million zlotys ($15.3 million)
* The transaction may be settled in the form of a
compensation
* The agreement was signed following the revision of the
company's development strategy
* MobiMedia Solution is currently searching for new business
partners and plans to publish its new strategy by the end of
Aug.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9233 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)