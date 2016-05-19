Following the successful completion of the large scale internal restructuring of the Company, the Board of Directors of OPAP announces today that it has decided to split the roles of Chairman and CEO, with effect from 1st of July 2016. The Board of Directors decided to reinforce the Company's senior management team and engage Mr. Damian Cope as CEO of the company as of July 1st, 2016. Mr Ziegler who currently leads OPAP as Chairman & CEO since October 2013, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board welcomes Damian and believes that the combination of both his broad betting and gaming experience and management skills will be an asset for the Company's growth and future. Damian Cope has over 18 years experience in the gambling industry, most recently at Ladbrokes Plc where he was Managing Director, International. At Ladbrokes Damian had responsibility for all non-UK, betting & gaming activities, across both retail and digital channels. This included regulated businesses in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and Australia. Damian was also a Board Director of Sportium Apuestas Deportivas, the sportsbetting JV with Cirsa Group. Prior to this Damian was Group Chief Information Officer and Managing Director, Ecommerce for the Gala Coral Group and he previously also held senior management positions at Blue Square and Rank Group Plc. Damian has a law degree from Bristol University, England. "I feel privileged to be taking on the role of Chief Executive of OPAP, a hugely respected brand both in Greece and around the world. Over the last three years under Kamil's strong leadership OPAP has undergone significant change and made positive progress. I look forward to working closely with Kamil and everyone at OPAP in building an even brighter future for the company" Damian Cope said. The Board acknowledges achievements of Mr. Ziegler on enhancing performance and successful restructuring of OPAP and would like to thank him for his very good results. The Board is highly confident, that under its new enforced composition, with separate Chairman & CEO positions in line with international best corporate practices, will prove even more efficient and productive while OPAP will deliver a strong future for its customers, shareholders, agents, partners and employees.