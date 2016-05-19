BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. enters into definitive agreement to acquire LifeStorage, LP
* Deal for about $1.3 billion
* Company intends to permanently finance transaction with proceeds from contemplated equity and debt offerings
* Intends to permanently finance transaction with proceeds from contemplated equity and debt offerings
* Has secured $1.35 billion in bridge financing to provide certainty of closure
* Will own 84 lifestorage stores with purchase contract for 3 additional certificates of occupancy deals post deal
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.