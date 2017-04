May 19 Stage Stores Inc

* Stage Stores reports first quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.56

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Q1 sales $332.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $346.2 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 8.5 percent

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.40

* Stage Stores Inc sees FY 2016 comparable sales expected to be down 4% to down 6%

* FY revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on company's common stock

* Capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be $65 million, compared to $87 million in 2015