LONDON May 19 Cargoes of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil for May and June will be deferred by eight to 15 days, a revised export schedule showed on Thursday.

Exxon Mobil cut Qua Iboe production and declared force majeure on exports on Friday, after a drilling rig, experiencing mechanical difficulties, damaged the pipeline it jointly owns with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Greg Mahlich)