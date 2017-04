May 19 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is expected to report a net loss of about 40 billion yen ($364 million) for the year ended March - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos projects 20 billion yen in annual cost savings from integrating systems for different credit cards - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is expected to return to the black this fiscal year as refund provisions ease - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/22hmU4R)