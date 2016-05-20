Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :
* Said on Thursday intends to acquire the secure Internet of Things integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure
* At closing, WISeKey would pay a cash consideration of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.02 million) (net of transferred cash) and would issue a loan note convertible into WISeKey Class B Shares in the amount of 11 million Swiss francs
* The signing and closing of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2016
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)