* Said on Thursday that it agreed with its creditors to restructure its debt by converting 100 pct of it into new series F shares

* The shares will have the nominal value of 0.04 zlotys each

* Warsaw-based court announced the company's insolvency with possibility of arrangement with its creditors on April 21 2015

