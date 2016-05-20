BRIEF-Promsvyazbank increases stake in PIK Group
* Says increases its stake in PIK Group to 13.07 percent from 9.23 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2kuxqIW
May 20 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Reported on Thursday that Q1 leasing revenue 15.4 million euros ($17.28 million) versus 13.9 million euros year ago.
* Q1 net profit flat at 10.6 million euros versus year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 12.5 million euros versus 12.3 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31th, 69.6 million euros versus 155.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1sva5Hw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says increases its stake in PIK Group to 13.07 percent from 9.23 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2kuxqIW
* Says increases its shares held in PIK Group to 17.3 percent from 4.4 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2jXU9KA
HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam is targeting credit growth in 2017 to expand at the same rate as last year of 18 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.