UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Sollers :
* FY 2015 revenue 38.35 billion roubles ($574.49 million)versus 47.91 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 profit for period 3.11 billion roubles versus loss of 3.74 billion roubles year ago
* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 5.54 billion roubles versus 5.43 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Toj8kj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7553 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources