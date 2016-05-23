UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 23 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* CEO O'Leary says if there was a surprise on average fares 'it may be to the downside' - video presentation
* O'Leary says sees Q2 fares 'flat if not slightly down'
* Says sees ancillary spend per passenger broadly similar y/y; may update forecast mid-year
* Asked if scope for additional return of cash to shareholders this year, O'Leary says 'I don't think so'
* Says issue of further return of cash to shareholders is something the board may return to in late 2016, early 2017
* Says would have concern for what lower air fares and higher oil prices might mean for profitability into FY18 Video Presentation: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.
* Ceo says thinking on uk not changed, reinforced by customer service improvements