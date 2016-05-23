May 23 Hofseth BioCare ASA :

* Said on Friday operating revenues of 5.4 million Norwegian crowns ($650,000) was in the first quarter of 2016, in line with the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) was negative 25.5 million crowns, compared to negative 18.6 million in the same quarter last year

($1 = 8.3118 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)