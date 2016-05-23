Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 23 XSystem SA :
* Said on Saturday that it completed a private series F bonds issue and allotted 451 series F bonds at 1,000 zloty ($254) each to 9 entities
* The series F bonds issue comprised 2,000 bonds
* Resolved to issue 1,750 series FA bonds with maturity of three years
* The series FA bonds will be issued instead of previously planned series D bonds issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9341 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)