May 23 XSystem SA :

* Said on Saturday that it completed a private series F bonds issue and allotted 451 series F bonds at 1,000 zloty ($254) each to 9 entities

* The series F bonds issue comprised 2,000 bonds

* Resolved to issue 1,750 series FA bonds with maturity of three years

* The series FA bonds will be issued instead of previously planned series D bonds issue

($1 = 3.9341 zlotys)