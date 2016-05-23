May 23 Produkty Klasztorne SA :

* Said on Friday that its management board resolved to raise the company's capital by up to 750,000 zlotys ($190,815) via issue of up to 7.5 million series E shares

* The issue price of series E shares has been set for 0.12 zloty per share

($1 = 3.9305 zlotys)