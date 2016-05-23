UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* Said on Friday that its management board resolved to raise the company's capital by up to 750,000 zlotys ($190,815) via issue of up to 7.5 million series E shares
* The issue price of series E shares has been set for 0.12 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9305 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources