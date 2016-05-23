BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 Westlake Chemical:
* Westlake Chemical provides update regarding its proposal to acquire Axiall Corporation
* On Friday, May 20, 2016 , Axiall's CFO advised Westlake's CFO that axiall had re-opened its data room to Westlake
* Will continue to proceed with its current proxy contest to replace Axiall's board
* Says Westlake currently intends to submit a revised proposal to Axiall, or reaffirm its current proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change