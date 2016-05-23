TEL AVIV May 23 The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 15th
straight month on Monday as policymakers appear content with the
economic and inflation environment despite sluggish first
quarter growth.
Following are the bank's main points behind its decision,
The decision to keep the interest rate for June 2016
unchanged at 0.1 percent is consistent with the Bank of Israel's
monetary policy, which is intended to return the inflation rate
to within the price stability target of 1-3 percent a year, and
to support growth while maintaining financial stability. The
intensifying decline in exports in recent months reinforces the
Monetary Committee's assessment that in view of developments in
the inflation environment, in growth in Israel and in the global
economy, in the exchange rate, as well as in monetary policies
of major central banks, monetary policy will remain
accommodative for a considerable time.
The following are the main considerations underlying the
decision:
- The inflation environment remains low, with diverse
developments this month: the CPI for April increased, but by a
lower rate than expected; expectations for various terms moved
in different directions, though medium-term and long-term
expectations continue to be anchored within the target range.
- The first estimate of National Accounts data indicates a
worrying contraction in exports, after a prolonged virtual
standstill, while private consumption, supported by the low
interest rate and wage increases in the economy, continues to
drive growth. In contrast, the picture conveyed by labor market
data continues to be positive, and is reflected in a low level
of unemployment, a high level of employment, wage increases, and
a high job vacancy rate.
- In global economic activity, weakness remains focused on
emerging markets, and in the first quarter on the US and UK as
well. The slowdown in the growth of world trade continues. The
recovery in Europe remains fragile. Major central banks
continued monetary accommodation, but did not enhance it, and
the markets' expected timing of an increase in the US federal
funds rate was brought forward, after having been deferred in
previous months.
- From the monetary policy discussion on March 27, 2016,
through April 19, 2016, the shekel weakened by 3 percent against
the US dollar and by 1.6 percent in terms of the nominal
effective exchange rate. Over the past 12 months there has been
an appreciation of 3.3 percent in terms of the nominal effective
exchange rate, and the exchange rate level continues to weigh on
growth of exports and the tradable sector.
- The rate of increase in home prices moderated slightly in
recent months but remains high. The volume of new mortgages
taken out also remains elevated, despite an increase in mortgage
interest rates in recent months.
The Monetary Committee is of the opinion that the risks to
achieving the inflation target remain high, and that the risks
to growth have increased. The Bank of Israel will continue to
monitor developments in the Israeli and global economies and in
financial markets. The Bank will use the tools available to it
and will examine the need to use various tools to achieve its
objectives of price stability, the encouragement of employment
and growth, and support for the stability of the financial
system, and in this regard will continue to keep a close watch
on developments in the asset markets, including the housing
market.
The minutes of the monetary discussions prior to the
interest rate decision for June 2016 will be published on June
6, 2016.
The decision regarding the interest rate for July 2016 will
be published at 16:00 on Monday, June 27, 2016.