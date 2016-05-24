BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
May 24IMS SA :
* Said on Monday that it disclosed its FY 2016 financial forecast and goals for years 2017-2019
* Sees FY 2016 net sales of 46.2 million zlotys ($11.7 million), up 10 percent versus FY 2015
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 11.5 million zlotys, down 4 percent versus FY 2015
* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 6.0 million zlotys, down 13 percent versus FY 2015
* Sees lower 2016 EBITDA, net profit due to costs of communication and marketing activities and one-off operational cost of 0.8 mln zlotys of sale of own shares as part of motivational programme
* Aims for FY 2017 EBITDA of 13.5 mln zlotys, FY 2018 EBITDA of 16.5 mln zlotys and FY 2019 EBITDA of 20 mln zlotys
* Wants to pay dividend of minimum 60 percent of FY net profit in years 2017-2019
* Aims to increase its services locations to about 3,000 by the end of 2019
* Goals does not take into account effects of potential mergers and acquisitions
* Its management board maintains declarations regarding payment of FY 2016 dividend under the company's dividend policy
($1 = 3.9632 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.