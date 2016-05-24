May 24 Chairman of Spain's Banco Santander , Ana Botin:

* Says at Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting in Madrid that banking system needs more "clarity" on regulation

* Says Britain would be better off if it remains in the European Union but Santander would remain there whatever the outcome of the "Brexit" vote

* At same event, Chairman of BBVA, Francisco Gonzalez, says there is no more room for expansionary monetary policy in the eurozone

* Gonzalez says only way to boost economy in Europe is through expansion of fiscal policy and Germany should take the lead