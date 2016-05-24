May 24 Chairman of Spain's Banco Santander
, Ana Botin:
* Says at Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting
in Madrid that banking system needs more "clarity" on regulation
* Says Britain would be better off if it remains in the
European Union but Santander would remain there whatever the
outcome of the "Brexit" vote
* At same event, Chairman of BBVA, Francisco
Gonzalez, says there is no more room for expansionary monetary
policy in the eurozone
* Gonzalez says only way to boost economy in Europe is
through expansion of fiscal policy and Germany should take the
lead
