May 24 Allerthal-Werke AG :

* Said on Monday announces voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of Esterer AG

* Offers to buy shares of Esterer for 250.60 euros ($280.05) per share

* The offer is limited to a total of 1,742 Esterer Shares (representing 10.6 percent of the share capital of Esterer AG)

* The offer is limited and ends on June 23

