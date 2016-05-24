Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigate CEO's share purchase
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
May 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Standard Life Investments says voted against resolution to appoint EY as Shell auditors at agm on tuesday, cites concern over conflict of interest as ey also auditors to bg Further company coverage:
ATHENS, Feb 1 London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.