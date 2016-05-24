May 24 FALABELLA PERU S.A.A. :

* Said on Monday that it will issue 7-year coupon corporate bonds of the value of up to 202.0 million soles ($60.5 million)

* Each bond will have the nominal value of 1,000 soles

* The bonds will have the maturity date of May 25, 2023

* It's the third issue within the first corporate bond program of the maximum value of 300.0 mln soles

Source text: bit.ly/25e3yPW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3404 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)