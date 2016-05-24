BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods 9-mth constant currency same store sales NZ$22.8 mln
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
May 24 Banco Financiero del Peru :
* Said on Monday approves to increase capital through capitalization of earnings from FY 2015
* To issue 60.7 million ordinary shares increasing share capital to 652.6 million shares
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Hiroshima bank and 13 other Japanese regional banks to connect to interbank payment network that enables direct yuan wiring to Mainland China - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2jwOfnt) Further company coverage: