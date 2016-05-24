BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods 9-mth constant currency same store sales NZ$22.8 mln
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
May 24 Italian insurer Generali says:
* has not received any communication qualifying as "indemnifiable claim" under agreement for Swiss private bank BSI with BTG Pactual
* is protected by several contractual provisions, BTG Pactual has "duty to mitigate any damage"
* A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that BTG Pactual is seeking indemnity from BSI SA's prior owner after losses tied to dealings with a troubled Malaysian fund led to EFG International AG cutting the price it paid for a controlling stake in BSI this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Hiroshima bank and 13 other Japanese regional banks to connect to interbank payment network that enables direct yuan wiring to Mainland China - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2jwOfnt) Further company coverage: