BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 24 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per american depositary share $0.087
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $24.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $27.3 million to $28.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 0 to 5 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $108.2 million to $113.6 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per american depositary share ("ADS") were $0.073
* Sees Q3 revenue to decline primarily due to a late start to enrollment season for our national pharmacist test preparation courses
* Net revenue from online education services was $19.0 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016, up 12.2 percent
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.