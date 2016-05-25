May 25 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, local train operator Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA, filed for insolvency after Madrid Superior Court denied to suspend a fine of 34.1 million euros ($38.0 million) imposed by Madrid Community

* Says the unit has no bank debt

* Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA is directly and indirectly owned by OHL in 100 percent

