BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
May 25 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, local train operator Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA, filed for insolvency after Madrid Superior Court denied to suspend a fine of 34.1 million euros ($38.0 million) imposed by Madrid Community
* Says the unit has no bank debt
* Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA is directly and indirectly owned by OHL in 100 percent
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.