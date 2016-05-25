Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue up 17 percent at 16.8 million euros ($18.7 million) versus restated 14.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA up 58 percent at 2.0 million euros versus restated 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit up 3 percent at 325,583 euros versus restated 316,162 euros year ago
* Restated Q1 2015 accounts show positive impact of 314,964 euros in discontinued operations
Source text: bit.ly/1U8fURq
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)