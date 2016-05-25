UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
May 25 Marks & Spencer
* CEO Steve Rowe says expects analysts' consensus profit forecasts for current, next year to come down
* CEO says won't put timeframe on recovery of clothing and home business
* Says review of costs to focus on "simplifying processes"
* CEO says UK clothing market "very difficult at the moment" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)