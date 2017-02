May 25 BP and Azerbaijan's national oil company SOCAR announced on Wednesday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore prospects in block D230 in the North Absheron basin in the Caspian Sea.

* As part of the government's plan to ensure that all of Azerbaijan's offshore waters are fully explored, this MOU gives BP the exclusive right to negotiate an agreement with SOCAR to explore and develop block D230.

* Block 230 covers areas in a water depth of up to 300 metres, with the reservoir depth of 3,000-5,000 metres. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)