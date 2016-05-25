May 25 Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus y Johnston SAA :

* Said on Tuesday approved FY 2016 interim dividend of 351.6 million soles ($105.1 million)

* To pay out 2.60 soles per each common A class share

* To pay out 2.86 soles per each common B class share

* To pay out 0.26 soles per each investment share

* Sets payment date to June 24

