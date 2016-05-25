BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 25 Delta Bank AO :
* Says that Standard & Poor's has affirmed the bank's rating at B/B with stable outlook
Source text - bit.ly/1XwSfQ0
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago