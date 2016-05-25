BRIEF-Navigator contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
May 25 Heico Corp :
* Heico Corporation reports record net sales and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2016; full year fiscal 2016 net sales and net income growth estimates raised
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 sales $350.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $340.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Flight Support Group's FY 2016 sales up 8 to 10 percent
* Sees FY capital expenditures to approximate $32 million
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share