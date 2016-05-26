May 26 Alba SpA :

* Said on Wednesday chairman of board Michele Cappone resigned, effective as of May 30

* Michele Cappone said he resigns because there is no more the same trust that was manifested to him at the time of his appointment from main shareholders and which made him accept the role

* Michele Cappone will continue to be a member of the board

