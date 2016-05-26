BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 25 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it completed the placement to qualified investors of its 300 million euro ($335.34 million) senior unsecured and non-convertible bond due May 31, 2021
($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago