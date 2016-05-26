May 26 Gimv NV :

* Safinco acquires 23.58 pct shareholding held by Gimv in Vandemoortele

* Safinco will finance acquisition, partly by making use of Safinco's own credit facilities, and partly through extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco

* Extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco in an amount of 145 million euros, which will be funded by drawing under its existing revolving credit facility