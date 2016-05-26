BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Gimv NV :
* Safinco acquires 23.58 pct shareholding held by Gimv in Vandemoortele
* Safinco will finance acquisition, partly by making use of Safinco's own credit facilities, and partly through extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco
* Extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco in an amount of 145 million euros, which will be funded by drawing under its existing revolving credit facility Source text: bit.ly/25nHhTd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago