BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
May 26 Moretime Professional Services publ AB :
* Board has decided to sell 100 pct of shares in subsidiary Moretime Business Partner AB to subsidiary of Nordic accounting and IT company ECIT AS
* Proceeds received from above mentioned sale would not be sufficient to further conduct business in other group companies
* Efforts to involve Moretime's largest lenders in a solution have failed
* Believes there are no prerequisites for continuing reconstructions
* As a consequence, a bankruptcy petition for Moretime Professional Services AB (publ), MDS Digital Solutions AB and Moretime Financial Services AB will be submitted to Stockholm District Court
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.