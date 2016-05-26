UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Marfrig Global Foods SA :
* Announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Marfrig Holdings (Europe) BV had concluded a $750 million bond issuance realized overseas
* Said that the issuance had a demand of $2.5 billion, primarily from investors from US, Europe and Asia
* Bonds with 8.0 percent coupon and yield of 8.25 percent per year
* Maturity on June 8, 2023
Source text: bit.ly/1TC22jh
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources