May 26 Marfrig Global Foods SA :

* Announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Marfrig Holdings (Europe) BV had concluded a $750 million bond issuance realized overseas

* Said that the issuance had a demand of $2.5 billion, primarily from investors from US, Europe and Asia

* Bonds with 8.0 percent coupon and yield of 8.25 percent per year

* Maturity on June 8, 2023

Source text: bit.ly/1TC22jh

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)