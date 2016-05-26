UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 26 Fibra Mty SAPI de CV :
* Said on Wednesday completes acquisition of "Providencia" portfolio for $47.1 million announced Nov. 19, 2015
* Expects around $4.1 million in net operating income from the acquisition in the first 12 months
* Says "Providencia" consists of eight currently occupied buildings of 99,612 square meters built on 247,888 square meters of land in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.